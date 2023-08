The Clippers signed Miller to a two-way deal Monday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Miller was the 48th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he'll likely spend the majority of his rookie season with the G League's Ontario Clippers. The Miami product was a do-it-all player in college, posting 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists with 54/35/78 shooting splits during the 2022-23 campaign.