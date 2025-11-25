Clippers' Jordan Miller: Out again Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Tuesday will mark the fifth straight game on the sidelines for Miller, and it's not a great sign that he's getting ruled out 24 hours in advance of tipoff. He should be considered doubtful for Friday's game against Memphis.
