Clippers' Jordan Miller: Out for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game in Charlotte, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Miller will miss his third straight game Saturday, but maybe he'll be able to get back out there for Sunday's rematch with the Hornets. Miller's minimal minutes will be divvied up among Cam Christie and Kobe Sanders.
More News
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Ruled out for Thursday•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Out with hamstring soreness•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Won't return Sunday•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Logs 12 minutes in double OT win•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Posts 22 points in season debut•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Available Monday•