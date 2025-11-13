Miller provided 22 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 130-116 loss to the Nuggets.

Bradley Beal's (hip) season is over, and although Miller is currently below guys like Kris Dunn and Bogdan Bogdanovic on the depth chart, more minutes could be in store for the two-way player. Miller did most of his damage in a cleanup role during the fourth quarter, but Dunn's subpar night was also a contributing factor.