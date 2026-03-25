Clippers' Jordan Miller: Questionable for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Miller is in danger of missing his first game since December due to back soreness. Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is also questionable for Wednesday's contest, though Bennedict Mathurin (toe) and John Collins (ankle) are both set to return to action. If Miller isn't cleared to play, Mathurin and Kobe Sanders would be candidates to see a bump in minutes.
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