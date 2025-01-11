Miller (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
After being limited to just 14 minutes in Thursday's game with the G League's San Diego Clippers, Miller is experiencing right hip soreness ahead of Saturday's action. If the former second-rounder is unavailable against Charlotte, Derrick Jones should be able to maintain a decent amount of playing time despite the return of Kawhi Leonard (personal) on Saturday.
