Clippers' Jordan Miller: Remaining out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
Miller will miss a fourth straight game due to a lingering left hamstring injury. The 25-year-old has appeared in only three contests this season, averaging 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 16.3 minutes. His next chance to play comes Tuesday against the Lakers.
