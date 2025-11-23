default-cbs-image
Miller (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Miller will miss a fourth straight game due to a lingering left hamstring injury. The 25-year-old has appeared in only three contests this season, averaging 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 16.3 minutes. His next chance to play comes Tuesday against the Lakers.

