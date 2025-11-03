Clippers' Jordan Miller: Remaining out vs. Miami
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (hamstring) won't play in Monday's game against the Heat, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Miller has yet to play this season due to a hamstring issue, and there remains no timetable for his return to game action. The two-way player's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Thunder.
More News
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Won't play vs. New Orleans•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Won't suit up Sunday•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Not available Friday after all•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Available Friday•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Won't play in season opener•