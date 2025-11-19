Clippers' Jordan Miller: Ruled out for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller is out for Thursday's game against the Magic due to left hamstring soreness, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Thursday is set to be a second consecutive absence for Miller, whose next opportunity to return is Saturday in Charlotte. With the Clippers missing several players on the wing, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nicolas Batum and Kobe Sanders should continue receiving enough playing time to warrant streaming consideration in fantasy leagues.
