Clippers' Jordan Miller: Ruled out for Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Miller (back) will not play Wednesday against the Hawks.
Miller returned from a seven-game absence Monday against the Heat after recovering from a hamstring issue, only to leave that game with a back issue. Consider him day-to-day going forward.
