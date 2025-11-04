Clippers' Jordan Miller: Ruled out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Miller has yet to make his season debut while recovering from a hamstring issue, but his recent doubtful designation indicates he's making at least some progress. His next chance to suit up will be Thursday against the Suns.
