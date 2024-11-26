Miller logged 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one steal across 20 minutes during Monday's 126-94 loss to the Celtics.

Miller eclipsed 20 minutes for the second game in a row and continues to earn a longer look in the rotation. With so many question marks on the wings in Los Angeles, Miller is a name to watch in deeper formats if he continues to trend in this direction.