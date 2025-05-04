Miller produced four points (2-3 FG), four assists, two steals and one rebound over seven minutes during Saturday's 120-101 loss to the Nuggets in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Miller tied the team-high mark in steals while making just his third appearance of the Clippers' first-round series loss to Denver. The 25-year-old guard averaged 2.3 points, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals across 4.7 minutes per game in the opening round. Miller appeared in 37 regular-season games during his second year, finishing with averages of 4.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.5 steals across 11.4 minutes per contest.