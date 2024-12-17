Miller amassed two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and one block over 20 minutes during Monday's 144-107 win over the Jazz.

Miller struggled with efficiency during the blowout win, and he has shot 1-for-8 from the field and 0-for-5 from three-point range over his last two outings. The two-way guard has seen fairly significant playing time off the bench with Terance Mann (finger) and Derrick Jones (hamstring) sidelined, and in his last 10 outings, Miller has averaged 7.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 20.4 minutes per contest.