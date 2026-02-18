Clippers' Jordan Miller: Signs two-year deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller signed a two-year contract with the Clippers on Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
This move was long overdue from the Clippers, as Miller is in the midst of a breakout campaign. While playing on a two-way contract, Miller has appeared in 33 contests, averaging 9.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 51.2 percent shooting from the field.
More News
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Subdued effort Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Continues logging steady minutes•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Apt fill-in from bench•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Drops 20 points off bench•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Stays hot off bench•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Cools off in loss•