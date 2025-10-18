Clippers' Jordan Miller: Sliding back to bench Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller won't start in Friday's preseason game against the Warriors, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Miller will move back to the bench after drawing the start in Wednesday's win over the Kings. The two-way player is expected to spend most of his time with the G League's San Diego Clippers this season.
