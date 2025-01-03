Miller chipped in 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and three steals in 23 minutes during Thursday's 116-98 loss to Oklahoma City.
Miller helped pick up the slack against the Thunder on Thursday, with James Harden on the mend. The second-year guard filled up the stat sheet in 23 minutes on the floor, making an impression and a case for more playing time moving forward.
