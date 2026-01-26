Clippers' Jordan Miller: Stays hot off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller racked up 16 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two steals across 23 minutes during Sunday's 126-89 win over the Nets.
Miller's emergence has been a big catalyst for Los Angeles' turnaround, and many fantasy managers have been glad to have scooped him up. Over his last 11 appearances, Miller has produced averages of 13.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 27.0 minutes on 54.5 percent shooting from the field.
More News
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Cools off in loss•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Well-rounded outing in win•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Major bench contributor in win•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Records double-double during win•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Hits for 21 off bench Friday•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Steps up for Clippers•