Miller racked up 16 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two steals across 23 minutes during Sunday's 126-89 win over the Nets.

Miller's emergence has been a big catalyst for Los Angeles' turnaround, and many fantasy managers have been glad to have scooped him up. Over his last 11 appearances, Miller has produced averages of 13.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 27.0 minutes on 54.5 percent shooting from the field.