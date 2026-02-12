Miller recorded four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds over 17 minutes during Wednesday's 105-102 victory over Houston.

Miller came up short yet again, scoring single digits for the fifth straight contest. Despite the removal of James Harden, Miller has seen his role regress in recent times, playing fewer than 20 minutes in his past two games. Given his recent lack of production, managers are fine to move on from him in standard leagues. However, he is certainly worth monitoring, should Los Angeles pivot at any point down the stretch.