Miller chipped in 16 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block in 28 minutes during Monday's 110-106 victory over the Wizards.

Miller logged 27-plus minutes for a sixth straight game and made the most of his minutes Monday. The two-way player led the second unit in points and finished as the Clippers' second-leading scorer behind James Harden (36). Miller also chipped in four steals for a second straight game, matching his season high. The swingman has scored in double figures in five of his last six outings, averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 31.7 minutes per contest over that stretch.