Miller (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

Miller will miss a second straight game for the Clippers as he battles an illness. The 24-year-old guard has played in only 27 games for Los Angeles this season, averaging 5.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 13.6 minutes per game.

