Clippers' Jordan Miller: Won't play season opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's season opener against the Jazz.
Miller is dealing with a hamstring injury, which will keep him sidelined to start the 2025-26 campaign. His absence won't have an impact from a fantasy perspective.
