Miller (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Miller continues to deal with a left hamstring injury and will miss a fifth straight game. His next chance to play will come against the Knicks on Wednesday, but it's unclear whether he'll be deemed available for that matchup.
