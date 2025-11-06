Clippers' Jordan Miller: Won't play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (hamstring) will remain on the inactive list for Thursday's game in Phoenix, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Miller has yet to make his regular-season debut, and we've had no positive reports of him ramping up his workload, which suggests he's still not close. It seems unlikely he'll play in Saturday's rematch with the Suns.
More News
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Remaining out vs. Miami•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Won't play vs. New Orleans•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Won't suit up Sunday•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Not available Friday after all•