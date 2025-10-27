Clippers' Jordan Miller: Won't play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Miller has yet to play this season, but even if he were available, he wouldn't be a part of the rotation. His next chance to play will come Friday against the Pelicans.
