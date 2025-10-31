Clippers' Jordan Miller: Won't play vs. New Orleans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Miller has yet to play a game this season, as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. The next opportunity for him to get back on the floor will be Monday against the Heat.
