Miller (hamstring) won't return to Sunday's game against the Celtics, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Miller is dealing with a left hamstring issue and won't return Sunday. He'll finish with four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 11 minutes. Cam Christie, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kobe Sanders are candidates for an uptick in playing time the rest of the way with Derrick Jones (knee) and Miller sidelined.