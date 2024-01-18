Primo tallied 14 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 27 minutes in Tuesday's 106-104 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Primo struggled shooting from the field but still put forth a balanced performance while ending as one of five Ontario players with a double-digit point total and adding a team-high-tying blocks mark in a losing effort. Primo has averaged 19.6 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals over 28.8 minutes in his last eight outings.