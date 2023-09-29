Primo is planning to sign a two-way contract with the Clippers on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Primo, the 2021 No. 12 overall pick, was waived by the Spurs last October after multiple allegations emerged of the 19-year-old exposing himself to women. He remained a free agent for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign and was issued a four-game suspension by the NBA for conduct detrimental to the league this offseason. After being waived, Primo said he suffered from "previous trauma" and took time to focus on his mental health. Per Wojnarowski, Primo has been engaged in ongoing therapy since the incidents, which will continue in Los Angeles, and underwent evaluation with specialists who consult with the Clippers before being signed.