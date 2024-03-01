The Clippers recalled Primo from the G League's Ontario Clippers on Friday.
Primo and Kobe Brown continue to bounce back and forth between the NBA and G League clubs. However, Primo has appeared in just one NBA game this season, which came Dec. 16 during a blowout win over the Knicks.
