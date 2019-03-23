Clippers' Justin Bibbs: Gets another 10-day deal
The Clippers re-signed Bibbs to a second 10-day contract Saturday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Bibbs didn't see any game action with the Clippers during his first week and a half in the NBA, but he apparently made enough of an impression in practice and in the G League to garner another 10-day deal. Once his new contract expires in early April, the Clippers will either have to sign him for the remainder of the season or let him enter free agency.
More News
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.