The Clippers re-signed Bibbs to a second 10-day contract Saturday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bibbs didn't see any game action with the Clippers during his first week and a half in the NBA, but he apparently made enough of an impression in practice and in the G League to garner another 10-day deal. Once his new contract expires in early April, the Clippers will either have to sign him for the remainder of the season or let him enter free agency.