Patton was traded from the Pistons to the Clippers, Duncan Smith of HoopsHabit reports.

Patton is being included in the deal that brought Dzanan Musa and Rodney McGruder to Detroit, Luke Kennard to the Clippers and Bruce Brown to Brooklyn. Patton has played only nine NBA games since being drafted 16th overall in 2017, and it seems unlikely he'll be fantasy relevant anytime soon.