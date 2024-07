Jones (ankle) agreed to a non-guaranteed deal with the Clippers on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Clippers declined Jones' team option in late June, but he'll rejoin the team and compete for a roster spot ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. The 23-year-old won't participate in Summer League play due to an ankle injury, and it's unclear whether he'll have limitations when training camp rolls around.