Leonard totaled 40 points (15-28 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block across 41 minutes during Saturday's 122-114 loss to the Pelicans.

Leonard played in the second game of a back-to-back set for the first time all season, casually dropping 40 points despite the loss. After an injury-laden start to the season, Leonard has likely been a key piece for a lot of championship squads, putting up top-5 value over the past two months. Saturday's loss leaves the Clippers just 0.5 games ahead of the Pelicans in the race to avoid the play-in tournament. With just three games remaining in the regular season, the team will be looking to win all three, to avoid any late-season complications.