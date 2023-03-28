Leonard (face) is available for Monday's contest against the Bulls, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Leonard sustained a face injury in Los Angeles' previous outing but is officially available for Monday's contest against Chicago. The San Diego State product has appeared in four consecutive contests, averaging 22.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals across 34.8 minutes per game.