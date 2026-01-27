default-cbs-image
Leonard is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz due to a bruised left knee, Janis Carr of the Orange County Register reports.

Leonard put together a strong 28-point showing Sunday against the Nets but seemingly picked up a bruised knee at some point along the way. The team will presumably monitor him closely in shootaround and warmups before determining if he'll suit up Tuesday night.

