Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Added to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz due to a bruised left knee, Janis Carr of the Orange County Register reports.
Leonard put together a strong 28-point showing Sunday against the Nets but seemingly picked up a bruised knee at some point along the way. The team will presumably monitor him closely in shootaround and warmups before determining if he'll suit up Tuesday night.
