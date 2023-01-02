Leonard is now questionable for Monday's game against the Heat due to a non-COVID illness, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Leonard appears to be feeling under the weather Monday considering his late downgrade to questionable ahead of the Clippers' 9:30 PM EST matchup with the Heat. If he were to miss, Paul George would see a usage bump while Norman Powell and Terance Mann would be in line for larger workloads.

