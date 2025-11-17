default-cbs-image
Leonard (ankle) is out for Monday's game against the 76ers, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Leonard was not expected to play in this game, so this isn't a big surprise. Leonard last played on Nov. 3, but he remains without a timetable to return as he nurses injuries to his right foot and ankle. For now, he can be considered highly questionable for Thursday's game against the Magic.

