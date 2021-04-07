Leonard scored 29 points (10-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding 12 rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Trail Blazers.

Paul George dropped a game-high 36 for the Clippers but Leonard wasn't far behind, and he led Los Angeles in boards and assists to boot. It's the third straight double-double for Kawhi but only his fifth on the season, and the two-time NBA Finals MVP seems to be finding an extra gear as the regular season enters its final stretch.