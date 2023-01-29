Leonard contributed 32 points (12-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Saturday's 120-113 victory over Atlanta.

Leonard continues to go from strength to strength, leading the Clippers to their fifth straight victory. After a well-documented start to the season, Leonard has returned with a vengeance. He is the third-ranked player in 12-team leagues over the past month, delivering managers a much-needed bright spot. He is likely to continue to sit back-to-back sets, although, in the grand scheme of things, this is a small price to pay for anyone rostering him.