The Clippers reportedly have minimal concern about the facial injury Leonard suffered in the third quarter of Saturday's 131-110 loss to the Pelicans, according to Law Murray of The Athletic.

Leonard compiled 12 points (4-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 27 minutes before departing with 4:05 remaining in the third quarter and sitting out the entire final period. The Clippers attributed his removal from the contest to a facial contusion, and Murray relays that Leonard was experiencing a headache following the game, but that's reportedly the extent of his side effects. Assuming he continues to pass concussion tests and the facial bruise isn't presenting too much pain, Leonard will have a good chance at being available for L.A.'s next game Monday versus the Bulls.