Leonard accumulated 26 points (9-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 109-105 loss to the Timberwolves.

Leonard led the Clippers in scoring and finished just one rebound shy of posting a double-double, but his two-way play was not enough to lift LA to victory against another top team in the Western Conference. The 32-year-old forward has scored at least 20 points in five of his last eight appearances, averaging 22.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game in that span.