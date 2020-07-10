Leonard (personal) will arrive in Orlando on Friday evening and will have to enter quarantine before joining the Clippers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Leonard will be joining the team after he attended to a family matter. Since February, he's averaging 25.5 points on 18.3 shots, 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 31.7 minutes.