Leonard (knee) was assigned to the Clippers' G League affiliate Saturday.
Leonard will join the G League Clippers for practice as he nears a return to game action. The star forward hasn't seen the floor this season due to a right knee injury, though he is targeting Jan. 4 against the Hawks for his return, according to Law Murray of The Athletic.
