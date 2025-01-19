Leonard (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Janis Carr of the Orange County Register reports.

Leonard is set to return after a one-game absence, which was the second leg of a back-to-back set. He may see increased usage Sunday, as James Harden (illness), Kris Dunn (knee), Norman Powell (back) and Ivica Zubac (back) are all listed as questionable.