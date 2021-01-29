Leonard (COVID-19 protocols) is available for Friday's game against the Magic, Sabreena Merchant of SB Nation reports.
After missing two games due to COVID-19 protocols, Leonard will be back in the lineup. His return, along with Paul George's (COVID-19 protocols) return, likely ends the fantasy viability of Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann.
