Leonard (ankle) is available Monday against the Hornets, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kawhi missed the last six games due to an ankle injury, but he's been cleared to suit up after being listed as questionable for Monday's matchup. He should rejoin the starting lineup Monday, but he'll likely have his minutes monitored since he's played just five games this year. Over his three appearances prior to his most recent absence, he averaged 8.3 points and 4.3 assists in 23.3 minutes per game.