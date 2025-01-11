Leonard (personal) is available for Saturday's game against the Hornets, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Leonard was away from the Clippers for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets while tending to family members who were forced to evacuate Los Angeles due to the ongoing wildfires affecting the area. He'll return for Saturday's contest, though the current situation in Los Angeles could cause the game to be postponed.
