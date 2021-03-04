Leonard (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Leonard missed Tuesday's game due to back spasms, but he'll return to the court Thursday for the Clippers' final game before the All-Star break. It's not yet clear whether he'll face any restrictions against Washington.
