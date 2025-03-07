Leonard (rest) is not on the injury and will be available for Friday's game against the Knicks, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
This isn't surprising, as Leonard didn't play in Wednesday's win over the Pistons due to rest. That game was the second leg of a back-to-back set. Look for the star forward to handle his regular workload in this matchup against one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
